Canada election: Edmonton Centre

Residing in the middle of the city, Edmonton Centre is bordered in the north by Yellowhead Trail and the CN Rail line, in the east by 97 Street, in the south by the North Saskatchewan River and in the west generally by 156 Street. The riding was initially drawn in 2003, then again in 2013 to its current dimensions.

The Conservative Party’s James Cumming was elected to represent Edmonton Centre in 2019. Cumming collected 41.4 per cent of the vote, with the incumbent Randy Boissonnault of the Liberal Party coming in a close second with 33 per cent.

The 2015 federal election saw a tightly contested race in which Boissonnault won by 1,199 votes. Conservative Laurie Hawn represented Edmonton Centre for three terms before Boissonnault. In 2004, Hawn lost a narrow race to former deputy prime minister Anne McLellan of the Liberals by just 721 votes.

This riding is home to 109,941 residents and 83,112 registered voters. Close to 25 per cent of this riding’s population consists of immigrants. Popular non-official languages in the region include Tagalog, Mandarin and Spanish.

Candidates:

Conservative: James Cumming (incumbent)

—With files from Adam Toy