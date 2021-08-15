SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Calgary Heritage

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:31 pm
Calgary Heritage. View image in full screen
Calgary Heritage. Courtesy: Elections Canada

The Calgary Heritage riding is south of Calgary Centre, comprising a section of land east of 37 Street Southwest and west of Macleod Trail and stretching down to Spruce Meadows Trail.

The Conservative Party’s Bob Benzen was elected to represent the Calgary Heritage riding in 2019 with over 69 per cent of the vote, with the Liberal Party’s Scott Forsyth receiving less than 15 per cent.

Benzen has held the seat since the 2017 byelection.

Calgary Heritage is home to 112,087 residents and 82,059 registered voters. Immigrants make up about 30 per cent of this riding. Popular origin countries include the Philippines, China and the U.K.

The top industries in this riding include service and retail, with close to 62 per cent of residents having some form of postsecondary certification.

Candidates:

Conservative: Bob Benzen (incumbent)

