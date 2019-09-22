Canada election: Calgary Heritage

Calgary Heritage includes a large area south of the Glenmore Reservoir in the city and is east of Tsuut’ina Nation.

Conservative Bob Benzen has held the seat since the 2017 byelection.

Candidates

Conservative Party of Canada: Bob Benzen (Incumbent)

Liberal: Scott Forsyth

NDP: Holly Heffernan

Green Party: Allison Tulick

People’s Party of Canada: Stephanie Hoeppner

Geography

This riding is south of Calgary Centre, comprising a section of land east of 37 Street S.W. and west of Macleod Trail S. and stretching down to Spruce Meadows Trail S.

History

Calgary Heritage has been a riding since 2013.

Based on 2016 census data, this area has a population of 112,087.