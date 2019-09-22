Canada election: Calgary Heritage
Calgary Heritage includes a large area south of the Glenmore Reservoir in the city and is east of Tsuut’ina Nation.
Conservative Bob Benzen has held the seat since the 2017 byelection.
Candidates
Conservative Party of Canada: Bob Benzen (Incumbent)
Liberal: Scott Forsyth
NDP: Holly Heffernan
Green Party: Allison Tulick
People’s Party of Canada: Stephanie Hoeppner
Geography
This riding is south of Calgary Centre, comprising a section of land east of 37 Street S.W. and west of Macleod Trail S. and stretching down to Spruce Meadows Trail S.
History
Calgary Heritage has been a riding since 2013.
Based on 2016 census data, this area has a population of 112,087.
