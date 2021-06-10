Muttart Conservatory reopens Friday after $13M rehabilitation project

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One of Edmonton’s most tropical attractions is set to reopen after nearly two years.

The Muttart Conservatory will open its doors to the public Friday following a $13.3-million rehabilitation.

The iconic pyramids on the south side of the North Saskatchewan River were closed for 18 months for the renovation work, plus another five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Muttart Conservatory to close for 18 months for renovations after Canada Day

New features include a fireplace, living wall and water feature in the centre court. Culina Muttart, the café located at the facility, was given a new look. On top of that, a new QR code tour through the pyramids is available to guests.

“We are excited to welcome Edmontonians back to the pyramids and we have been working hard to get the facility ready for your return,” said Rhonda Norman, director of river valley and horticultural facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to be reopening a facility that people have missed and that helps support the mental and physical well-being of Edmontonians.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are pleased to be reopening a facility that people have missed and that helps support the mental and physical well-being of Edmontonians."

Additional behind-the-scenes work was done to improve the 45-year-old attraction, most of which was focused on the heating and mechanical systems.

Critical infrastructure was either replaced or upgraded, along with mechanical, electrical and structural work to meet current standards and codes.

“The kind of rehabilitation we did at the Muttart was both challenging and extremely rewarding work,” project manager Lee Wish said. “It didn’t result in noticeable changes but it is preserving one of our most treasured year-round attractions for Edmontonians to enjoy for another 40 years.”

2:01 Muttart Conservatory to close for for renovations after Canada Day Muttart Conservatory to close for for renovations after Canada Day – Jun 26, 2019

The conservatory is allowed to reopen with some restrictions under Stage 2 of the province’s “Open for Summer” plan, which came into effect Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Some COVID-19 public health measures will remain in place, including hand sanitizer throughout the facility, enhanced cleaning procedures and physical distancing. Masks or face coverings must be worn.

In addition, tickets will not be sold at the door. Visitors must book tickets online ahead of time, as daily attendance will be capped and people will be given a designated time to visit.

Once inside, visitors must follow a one-way path through the pyramids.

For more information on tickets and hours of operation, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.