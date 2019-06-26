Muttart Conservatory to close for 18 months for renovations after Canada Day

If Putrella, the infamous corpse flower, decides to bloom again in the next year she’ll do so without the usual fanfare, as the Muttart Conservatory is shutting down for much-needed renovations starting next week.

Plant lovers wanting to get in one last visit before the closure can do so during the conservatory’s extended hours of operation. The Muttart Conservatory will be open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, with regular hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The city said each pyramid will feature the best shows from the last couple of years.

On July 1, the Muttart will hold a Canada Day party with indoor and outdoor activities, including animals from the Second Chance Rescue Society (SCARS) and a variety of hands-on activities like seed planting, bannock cooking, crafts and more.

Starting on Tuesday, July 2, the iconic pyramid facility in Edmonton’s river valley will be closed for an estimated 18 months. This includes the Culina restaurant and the horticultural pyramids as well as all bookings, rentals and programs.

In order to avoid any potential inconvenience or cancellations, the city-owned facility stopped taking private event bookings last spring in preparation of the closure.

READ MORE: No event bookings being taken for Muttart ahead of possible rehabilitation project

During the 18-month hiatus, the electrical, piping and heating systems will be overhauled in order to keep the 40-year-old facility safe and structurally sound for another 40 years.

The city says most of the work will be “back of house,” including boiler upgrades and replacements to underground pipes, electrical panels and heating systems.

Some of the visible changes will include replacing floor tiles, light fixtures and handrails to meet building codes.

READ MORE: Easter event at Edmonton’s Muttart Conservatory a big hit with families

The city said a limited number of staff members will remain on site to protect and care for the plants during construction.