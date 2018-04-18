No event bookings being taken for Muttart ahead of possible rehabilitation project

The Muttart Conservatory in Edmonton’s river valley has been flagged for some major renovation work, although the exact cost and schedule are unknown at this time.

“As we do regular facility condition assessments, we’ve identified that the Muttart Conservatory is due for a rehabilitation project, which means we will be looking at upgrading or replacing building systems such as mechanical, electrical, or structural elements,” said Pascale Ladouceur, director of City Facility Planning and Design.

Currently, the project is in “the scoping phase,” meaning officials are still identifying what work is needed and how it might impact visitors.

“We’re working with the operators and the maintenance team to identify exactly what that scope would look like,” Ladouceur said.

“We will be developing an access strategy for the building and we’ll be refining it once we know if we get funded for the project.”

A report — and a request for funding — will be presented to council for the capital budget deliberation this fall.

However, to avoid any potential inconvenience or cancellations should the project proceed, the city is not taking bookings for events at the Muttart at this time.

The Muttart is just over 40 years old. Ladouceur wasn’t sure when the last major renovation was done.

The goal of the rehab project would be to ensure the life cycle of the building and maintain its condition.