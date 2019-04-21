Easter event at Edmonton’s Muttart Conservatory a big hit with families

Hundreds of families attended the annual Easter Hoppenings event at the Muttart Conservatory on Easter Sunday.

The yearly event gave families the chance to enjoy Easter activities and crafts, including potting Easter-themed plants.

The Easter party also featured bunnies from the Edmonton Valley Zoo and a scavenger hunt that aimed to get children to explore all the features of the conservatory.

“A lot of people are really enjoying the event. There’s a lot of varied activities,” Muttart Conservatory special events co-ordinator Neil Cramer said.

“We try to (get) people to go (to) all the different pyramids in the building, even though a lot of our activities are based out of the centre court, just so they can get a taste of a tropical environment or an arid environment.”

Cramer said a favourable forecast helped to make this year’s event special.

“This year, the weather is fantastic for us so we have some things going on outdoors. We have some chalk so kids are playing with chalk outside and a little later, we’re going to do a little nature hike outside,” he said.

The annual Easter event will take a one-year hiatus in 2020 as the Muttart is set to close for 18 months for renovations starting in July.