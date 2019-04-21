Canada
April 21, 2019 5:15 pm

Kingston families enjoy hunting for Easter eggs at Lake Ontario Park

By Reporter / Videographer  Global News
A A

There were lots of eager kids ready to hunt for chocolate eggs at Lake Ontario Park in Kingston on Easter Sunday.

The kids brought their competitive streak and their A game to Kingston’s Best Kids Easter egg hunt.

Kingston’s Best Kids is a private organization that aims to provide a fun, active and safe camp and after-school experience for children.

Story continues below

“We are motivated by the needs within our community. I feel like … we, as Kingston’s Best kids, can serve the kids and the families of our community and have an opportunity to be able to do things like this because not everybody does,” said Jordan Fleming, program director with the organization.

READ MORE: Huge Easter egg hunt brings joy to struggling Calgary families

About 200 people showed up to the local Easter event, where five hunts took place from morning till noon for children of various age groups, from toddlers to preteens.

Avani Patel, a parent who attended the Easter event, says her kids had an amazing time.

“It was fun while doing the Easter egg hunt and playing with the kids,” she said.

READ MORE: City of Hamilton to cover park rental fees, insurance for Easter egg hunts

Kids had a chance to hunt for eggs, do art and crafts and enjoy face painting — and, of course, the Easter bunny was also there.

Many families were glad that Mother Nature also held back on the rain so the kids could indulge in some Easter fun.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Easter
Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Eggs
Easter events Kingston
Egg Hunt
Jordan Fleming
Kingston
Kingston Children
Kingston Easter
Kingston's Best Kids
Kingstonians
Lake Ontario Park

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.