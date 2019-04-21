Kingston families enjoy hunting for Easter eggs at Lake Ontario Park

There were lots of eager kids ready to hunt for chocolate eggs at Lake Ontario Park in Kingston on Easter Sunday.

The kids brought their competitive streak and their A game to Kingston’s Best Kids Easter egg hunt.

Kingston’s Best Kids is a private organization that aims to provide a fun, active and safe camp and after-school experience for children.

“We are motivated by the needs within our community. I feel like … we, as Kingston’s Best kids, can serve the kids and the families of our community and have an opportunity to be able to do things like this because not everybody does,” said Jordan Fleming, program director with the organization.

About 200 people showed up to the local Easter event, where five hunts took place from morning till noon for children of various age groups, from toddlers to preteens.

Avani Patel, a parent who attended the Easter event, says her kids had an amazing time.

“It was fun while doing the Easter egg hunt and playing with the kids,” she said.

Kids had a chance to hunt for eggs, do art and crafts and enjoy face painting — and, of course, the Easter bunny was also there.

Many families were glad that Mother Nature also held back on the rain so the kids could indulge in some Easter fun.