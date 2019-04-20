Huge Easter egg hunt brings joy to struggling Calgary families

Dozens of Calgarians spent Good Friday working on a great project, getting ready for an egg hunt aimed at bringing some Easter cheer to struggling families in the city.

“We’re stuffing the eggs so that we can give them [to] the kids for the Easter egg hunt!” 17-year-old volunteer Nadja Kunz said.

It’s the seventh year members of the Beddington Pentecostal Church have organized the event.

After putting out 10,000 eggs the first Easter, it’s grown a lot over the years, with volunteers now preparing 40,000 eggs.

“It’s going to be a phenomenal day!” Pastor Alayne Durand said.

READ MORE: Laid-off Calgary energy worker steers in sweet, ‘inspiring’ direction with chocolate business

The church is expecting about 4,000 kids at the event on Saturday in Beddington Heights.

“Most of the egg hunts in [a] city of this proportion cost money,” Durand said. “So we want to provide this for free for every family.”

The church is spending almost $10,000 on the event, which also includes bouncy houses and balloon animals as well as draws for 12 bicycles.

“We recognize in this season in Alberta with many parents unemployed that this is Easter for their families,” Durand said. “There isn’t going to be an extra bunny stopping by their house on Sunday morning.”

READ MORE: Calgary chef shares cabbage side dish idea for Easter dinner

About 150 members of the congregation have spent the past three weeks getting everything ready for the egg hunt.

“They see that we are there to stand and help them,” 18-year-old volunteer Simeon Kunz said. “That they’re not alone going through this time.”

“It’s always lovely to see the smiles on their faces,” volunteer Ayus Shadow said. “And to see the community actually come together, it’s very inspiring!”