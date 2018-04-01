Calgary chef shares cabbage side dish idea for Easter dinner

If you still need a side dish for Easter dinner, River Café’s chef Matthias Fong suggests adding cabbage to the menu.

“I haven’t cooked cabbage any way better than this,” Fong said of his Whole Roasted Paradox Cabbage recipe on Global News Morning Sunday.

“This is my favourite cabbage for sure.”

Fong said the dish can be served on its own or as a side to a main course that features pork. If you want to try it out, the details are below.

Whole Roasted Paradox Cabbage

Ingredients

1 head of cabbage

2 tbsp butter

1 clove black garlic sliced

½ tsp flax seeds toasted

1 tbsp canola oil

Vancouver Island salt

Optional add-ons:

Seaweed powder and/or sour cream

Preparation