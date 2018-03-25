Calgary chef shares easy salmon wellington recipe

If you want to serve fish at your next dinner party and hope to impress your guests, a Calgary culinary instructor suggests putting salmon wellington on the menu.

“If you got great ingredients, it is pretty simple to put it together,” Jan Hansen, chef and culinary instructor at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, said Sunday on Global News Morning.

Here is the recipe Chef Hansen shared on the show.

Salmon Wellington

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

1 clove garlic, chopped

Half of a shallot, chopped

200 g spinach

1 tsp salt, for spinach

1 tsp pepper, for spinach

110 g cream cheese

30 g parmesan cheese

2 tbsp fresh dill, chopped

1 sheet puff pastry

1 salmon fillet

1 tsp salt, for salmon

1 tsp pepper, for salmon

1 egg, beaten

Preparation

Preheat oven to 220 C (425 F) In a pan over medium heat, melt butter. Add the garlic and shallots, cooking until translucent. Add the spinach, salt and pepper, cooking until spinach is wilted. Add the cream cheese, parmesan, and dill, stirring until mixture is evenly combined. Remove from heat and set aside. On a cutting board, smooth out the sheet of puff pastry. Place the salmon in the middle of the pastry and season both sides with salt and pepper. Place spoonfuls of the spinach mixture on top of the salmon, smoothing it out so that it does not spill over the sides. Fold the edges of the puff pastry over the salmon and spinach, starting with the longer sides and then the shorter ends. Trim any excess pastry from the ends, then fold the ends on top. Flip the puff pastry-wrapped salmon over and transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the top and sides of the pastry with the beaten egg wash. Score the top of the pastry with a knife, cutting shallow diagonal lines to create a crosshatch pattern. Brush the top again with the egg wash. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until pastry is golden brown.

