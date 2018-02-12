Shrove Tuesday 2018: How to make cinnamon multi-grain pancakes
The day before Lent, or Shrove Tuesday, is known to many as “pancake day.”
It’s often celebrated with a pancake feast and followed by a period of 40 days marked by fasting or abstinence.
Here is a healthy pancake recipe from Atco Blue Flame Kitchen to mark the occasion:
Cinnamon multi-grain pancakes
Ingredients:
3 cups milk (2 %)
4 large eggs
2 cups whole wheat flour
2 cups old-fashioned large flake oats
1/4 cup oat bran
2 tbsp baking powder
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1/2 tsp salt
2 tbsp cinnamon
1/3 cup melted butter
2 tbsp canola oil
Method:
- Whisk milk and eggs together in a medium bowl.
- Combine flour, oats, bran, baking powder, sugar, salt and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Fold in milk mixture until almost fully combined. Pour in butter and continue to mix until batter becomes thick and bubbly. Let stand for five minutes.
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frypan over medium heat. For each pancake, spoon 1/3 cup batter into frypan. Cook pancakes in batches until golden brown, about two-three minutes per side. Add more oil as necessary. Makes 17.
