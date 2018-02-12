Pancake Day 2018
February 12, 2018 6:07 pm

Shrove Tuesday 2018: How to make cinnamon multi-grain pancakes

By Staff 770 CHQR

Cinnamon multi-grain pancakes for Shrove Tuesday.

Courtesy: Atco Blue Flame Kitchen.
The day before Lent, or Shrove Tuesday, is known to many as “pancake day.”

It’s often celebrated with a pancake feast and followed by a period of 40 days marked by fasting or abstinence.

Here is a healthy pancake recipe from Atco Blue Flame Kitchen to mark the occasion:

Cinnamon multi-grain pancakes       

Ingredients:

3 cups milk (2 %)

4 large eggs

2 cups whole wheat flour

2 cups old-fashioned large flake oats

1/4 cup oat bran

2 tbsp baking powder

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp cinnamon

1/3 cup melted butter

2 tbsp canola oil

Method:

  1. Whisk milk and eggs together in a medium bowl.
  2. Combine flour, oats, bran, baking powder, sugar, salt and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Fold in milk mixture until almost fully combined. Pour in butter and continue to mix until batter becomes thick and bubbly. Let stand for five minutes.
  3. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frypan over medium heat. For each pancake, spoon 1/3 cup batter into frypan. Cook pancakes in batches until golden brown, about two-three minutes per side. Add more oil as necessary. Makes 17.

