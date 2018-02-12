Shrove Tuesday 2018: How to make cinnamon multi-grain pancakes

The day before Lent, or Shrove Tuesday, is known to many as “pancake day.”

It’s often celebrated with a pancake feast and followed by a period of 40 days marked by fasting or abstinence.

Here is a healthy pancake recipe from Atco Blue Flame Kitchen to mark the occasion:

Cinnamon multi-grain pancakes

Ingredients:

3 cups milk (2 %)

4 large eggs

2 cups whole wheat flour

2 cups old-fashioned large flake oats

1/4 cup oat bran

2 tbsp baking powder

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp cinnamon

1/3 cup melted butter

2 tbsp canola oil

Method: