Dog trying to steal pancakes leads to fire — and a warning from firefighters

A golden retriever trying to steal leftover pancakes off a stove started a fire inside a Massachusetts home.

Footage of the incident was captured by an emergency alarm system, which alerted first responders to the fire before it spread beyond the stove.

The video, posted on Facebook by the Southwick Fire Department, shows the dog standing up to grab pancakes off the stove and, in the process, pressing a button that turned on the appliance. Soon after, a fire begins.

The dog, along with another canine, sit on the couch and watch as smoke fills the room and an alarm sounds off.

Firefighters then enter the home and extinguish the flame.

While the situation was handled before it worsened, firefighters posted the video online with the owners’ permission as a warning to pet owners.

A Jan. 30 post listed a few takeaways from the incident — first, never leave food on the stove.

Second, firefighters said the incident proves why home alarms are important.

“The homeowner was connected to a monitored alarm system calling responders saving severe damage,” the post explained.

“If you have pets or young children in the home look into safety covers for your stove controls.”

The Red Cross elaborated on its website that stoves are often involved in fires that pets unwittingly start.

“Be sure to remove stove knobs or protect them with covers before leaving the house,” the organization advises. “A stove or cook top is the number one piece of equipment involved in your pet starting a fire.”

The Red Cross also says pet owners should opt for fake, light bulb candles instead of real ones.

“Take the danger out of your pet knocking over a candle. Cats are notorious for starting fires when their tails turn over lit candles.”

Pets should also be confined away from “fire-starting hazards” if they are left home alone, the Red Cross explains.