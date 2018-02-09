Surprise your sweetheart with fluffy homemade pancakes this Valentine’s Day

Home baker Sabrina Dengi dropped by Global News Morning to share some of her favourite treats for Valentine’s Day and what better way to start the special day than with fluffy pink, buttermilk pancakes?

Get cooking with Dengi’s recipe below!

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup milk

2 large eggs (separated)

1/4 cup melted butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine dry ingredients; flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and soda In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, milk, egg yolks and melted butter. Mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients until just incorporated. Beat egg whites in a clean bowl until stiff peaks form. Fold into batter until well incorporated In a large skillet, heat some oil over medium heat and drop some of your batter in (about 1/4 cup), when edges are rather dry and pancakes have little holes, it is ready to flip. Drizzle with syrup of your choice and enjoy!

