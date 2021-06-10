Oro-Medonte, Ont., bylaw responds to increase in concerns over short-term rentals amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Bylaw officers with Ontario’s Township of Oro-Medonte have responded to an increase in reports of concerns over short-term rentals in the last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Township officials say this has resulted in 12 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act to people at four different short-term rentals in Oro-Medonte.

The fine for an individual found to be in violation of the Act is $750, plus a victim fine surcharge of $130.

Township officials are reminding people that short-term rentals aren’t permitted at this time. Any individual found to be using a short-term rental can be charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Local officials say township bylaw is continuing to respond to and “proactively enforce” the province’s emergency legislation.

