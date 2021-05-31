Menu

Crime

COVID-19: 6 charged at Oro-Medonte, Ont., short-term rental property

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 2:21 pm
Officers fined six people from the Toronto area after they gathered at a short-term rental in Oro-Medonte, Ont., amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officers fined six people from the Toronto area after they gathered at a short-term rental in Oro-Medonte, Ont., amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Six people at a short-term rental property in Oro-Medonte, Ont., have been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently in Ontario, indoor gatherings with individuals outside of one’s household are prohibited, while outdoor gatherings are allowed up to a maximum of five people.

Read more: Charges laid after 2 gatherings at Simcoe County short-term rental violate COVID-19 restrictions

At about 10:30 p.m. on May 22, officers received a report of several people congregating at a Lakeshore Road residence. Police said the gathering was believed to be in contravention of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Trending Stories

Officers say they found six people from the Toronto area and determined the residence was a short-term rental. All six were fined.

