COVID-19: 6 charged at Oro-Medonte, Ont., short-term rental property

Six people at a short-term rental property in Oro-Medonte, Ont., have been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently in Ontario, indoor gatherings with individuals outside of one’s household are prohibited, while outdoor gatherings are allowed up to a maximum of five people.

At about 10:30 p.m. on May 22, officers received a report of several people congregating at a Lakeshore Road residence. Police said the gathering was believed to be in contravention of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Officers say they found six people from the Toronto area and determined the residence was a short-term rental. All six were fined.

