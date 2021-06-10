Menu

Canada

Kindersley RCMP investigating fatal scooter collision

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:33 pm
Kindersley RCMP were dispatched to a serious collision on June 9.
Kindersley RCMP were dispatched to a serious collision on June 9. - Getty Images. Getty Images

On Wednesday, June 9 at around 9:05 a.m., the RCMP were called out to a serious collision on Main Street in Kindersley.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP charge 3 with attempted murder after alleged robbery, assault

An investigation revealed that a single vehicle had been turning north onto Main Street from 5th Avenue West when it came into contact with a man using a motorized scooter.

The victim was an 88-year-old from Kindersley. He was transported to the hospital where he was later declared deceased. His next of kin have been notified.

Read more: Skeleton-style mask used in armed robbery in Dodsland, Sask.: RCMP

Kindersley RCMP, along with Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist services, continue to investigate the incident.

Click to play video: 'A Quinte West teen out for a scooter ride is struck and killed' A Quinte West teen out for a scooter ride is struck and killed
