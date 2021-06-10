Kindersley RCMP investigating fatal scooter collision

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, June 9 at around 9:05 a.m., the RCMP were called out to a serious collision on Main Street in Kindersley.

An investigation revealed that a single vehicle had been turning north onto Main Street from 5th Avenue West when it came into contact with a man using a motorized scooter.

The victim was an 88-year-old from Kindersley. He was transported to the hospital where he was later declared deceased. His next of kin have been notified.

Kindersley RCMP, along with Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist services, continue to investigate the incident.

