Saskatchewan RCMP charge 3 with attempted murder after alleged robbery, assault

Saskatchewan RCMP has charged three people with attempted murder following an eight-month investigation into an incident that happened in the fall of 2020.

On Oct. 4, 2020, Fort Qu’Appelle EMS and RCMP responded to a report of an injured person in a field north of the town, police say.

Police say officers found the victim severely injured and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation was led by the Regina RCMP general investigation section and involved several RCMP detachments and support units, the Saskatoon Police Service and Regina Police Service.

Investigators found the victim had met the three suspects at a Regina nightclub and left with them in a vehicle.

Police say the victim was beaten, tortured and robbed and taken to a field outside of Fort Qu’Appelle where the victim was further beaten and left unconscious for hours before a passerby called the police.

The suspects attempted to access the victim’s bank account, police say.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Wadena on Nov. 5, 2020, where Sheridan Squirrel and Jenna Hoffman were arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and choking to overcome resistance.

Both appeared in Regina court later that month. On March 16, 2021, as part of a plea agreement, Squirrel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, robbery and forcible confinement and was sentenced to five and a half years in jail.

Hoffman is still in custody awaiting trial and will be back in Regina court on June 17.

On May 20, 2021, Austin Severight of Yellowquill First Nation was also charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and choking to overcome resistance.

Police say he was arrested in Tisdale five days later and made his first court appearance in Regina court on May 27, 2021.

His next court appearance is on June 1.

Police suspect, there are others victims of similar incidents by the three charged and is asking anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

