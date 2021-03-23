Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 23 2021 9:02pm
02:11

Electric scooter pilot program launched in B.C.

The B.C. government is allowing electric kick scooters on the streets of six cities, as part of a three-year pilot project to test their safety on the province’s streets. Ted Chernecki reports.

