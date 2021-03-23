Global News Hour at 6 BC March 23 2021 9:02pm 02:11 Electric scooter pilot program launched in B.C. The B.C. government is allowing electric kick scooters on the streets of six cities, as part of a three-year pilot project to test their safety on the province’s streets. Ted Chernecki reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7715328/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7715328/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?