Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. pilot study to allow e-scooters to operate legally in six cities

By Staff The Canadian Press
The six participating municipalities where e-scooters will soon be legal are Kelowna, Vernon, Vancouver, West Vancouver and North Vancouver city and district. View image in full screen
The six participating municipalities where e-scooters will soon be legal are Kelowna, Vernon, Vancouver, West Vancouver and North Vancouver city and district. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

VANCOUVER — A newly approved pilot project will allow electric kick scooters to legally cruise the streets and bike paths of six British Columbia municipalities.

The Ministry of Transportation says in a statement the pilot project gives the province and the selected local governments a chance to assess the safety of electronic personal transportation.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver councillor wants to see shared e-scooter pilot by fall' Vancouver councillor wants to see shared e-scooter pilot by fall
Vancouver councillor wants to see shared e-scooter pilot by fall – Jul 6, 2020

The B.C. Motor Vehicle Act doesn’t allow transportation such as electric scooters on roads or sidewalks, but a 2019 amendment permits communities to work with the province on pilot projects.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver councillor wants shared e-scooter pilot running by fall

The six participating municipalities where e-scooters will soon be legal are Kelowna, Vernon, Vancouver, West Vancouver and North Vancouver city and district.

Once those governments pass bylaws saying where the devices can be used, e-scooters will be treated like e-bikes, where a driver’s licence or insurance won’t be needed but riders must be at least 16, wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road.

Read more: B.C. government considers opening the road to e-scooters, electric unicycles, Segways

Dates for the passage of local bylaws haven’t been set, but Mayor Kennedy Stewart says Vancouver aims to begin a trial of privately owned devices like e-scooters later this year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
E-scooterselectric scootersBC e-scootersBC e-scooters pilot projectBC escootersKelowna e-scooter pilotVancouver e-scooterVancouver e-scooter piot

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers