Crime

Skeleton-style mask used in armed robbery in Dodsland, Sask.: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 7:33 pm
Kindersley RCMP says an armed robbery occurred at a bank in Dodsland, Sask., in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
Kindersley RCMP says an armed robbery occurred at a bank in Dodsland, Sask., in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP says an armed robbery involving a suspect wearing a skeleton-style mask occurred at a bank in Dodsland, Sask., on Monday.

Initial investigation has revealed a masked man smashed the glass of the front door after the business in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue was closed, entered with a gun and demanded cash around 4:15 p.m., police said.

Read more: Bell stolen from historic church in southern Saskatchewan

Police said he left with nothing and was last seen travelling in a 2002 Ford F250 SD super cab in an unknown direction.

Employees inside at the time were not physically injured, read a press release.

The truck was located by officers on Monday evening abandoned just south of Dodsland, police said. They added it was later reported stolen by the owner from a rural property near the community.

The suspect has not been located, read a press release on Tuesday.

Kindersley RCMP said they have not received any other stolen vehicle complaints in the area since.

The masked suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately six foot and 220 lbs. Police said he was wearing black track pants, and a black and grey windbreaker-style jacket.

RCMP said the recovered vehicle has a homemade black flat deck with trim on the back with two slip tanks. View image in full screen
RCMP said the recovered vehicle has a homemade black flat deck with trim on the back with two slip tanks. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Anyone who saw the vehicle in Dodsland or surrounding areas before, during or after the robbery is asked by RCMP to call 306-463-4642.

Dodsland is approximately 165 km west of Saskatoon.

