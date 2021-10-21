Man alleged wearing skeleton-style mask in armed robbery caught in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP believe they’ve caught the person who was wearing a skeleton-style mask during a robbery back in the spring.

The armed robbery took place at a bank in Dodsland, Sask., on June 7.

Initial investigation has revealed a masked suspect smashed the glass of the front door after the business in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue was closed, entered with a gun and demanded cash, read a press release. No injuries were reported.

RCMP said the suspect fled in a 2002 Ford F250 SD super cab. The truck was located abandoned just south of Dodsland on the evening of June 7. Officers found the vehicle to be stolen from a rural property near the village.

Read more: Regina man arrested after allegedly stealing a taxi

Story continues below advertisement

Police said their general investigation section in Saskatoon took carriage of the investigation, which included analysis of physical and technological evidence.

As a result, Justin Williment, of Eatonia, was arrested on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man is facing charges of robbery with firearm, committing an indictable offence with their face covered and possession of stolen property over $5,000, read a press release on Thursday.

Police said the accused was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday.

Dodsland is approximately 165 km west of Saskatoon.

1:43 Battleford, Sask. business offers reward for stolen iguana decoration Battleford, Sask. business offers reward for stolen iguana decoration – May 11, 2021