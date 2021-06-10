Waterloo police investigate ‘Zoom-bombing’ of vigil held for London, Ont. family

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway about a “Zoom-bombing” that occurred during a local Muslim vigil for members of the family killed in London, Ont., on Sunday night.
Police say the vigil, which was organized by the Coalition of Muslim Women Kitchener-Waterloo, began Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
They say about two hours into the vigil, it was interrupted by several individuals making racist and homophobic slurs.
Police say the organizers of the event paused the vigil until they were able to remove the offending attendees.
“Islamophobia and all forms of hate have no place in Waterloo Region,” the release stated.
“Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in our community.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
