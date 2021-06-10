Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigate ‘Zoom-bombing’ of vigil held for London, Ont. family

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:20 pm
Click to play video: '‘We belong here’: Faith helps Muslims cope with hateful, deadly London attack' ‘We belong here’: Faith helps Muslims cope with hateful, deadly London attack
'We belong here': Faith helps Muslims cope with hateful, deadly London attack

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway about a “Zoom-bombing” that occurred during a local Muslim vigil for members of the family killed in London, Ont., on Sunday night.

Police say the vigil, which was organized by the Coalition of Muslim Women Kitchener-Waterloo, began Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Read more: Father of suspect calls London attack ‘unspeakable crime’

They say about two hours into the vigil, it was interrupted by several individuals making racist and homophobic slurs.

Police say the organizers of the event paused the vigil until they were able to remove the offending attendees.

“Islamophobia and all forms of hate have no place in Waterloo Region,” the release stated.

Read more: Calls grow to lay terrorism charge in London attack. Why it won’t be easy

“Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in our community.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

