Alberta officials to update COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday

Thursday’s COVID-19 update will include Premier Jason Kenney, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

They will provide Alberta’s current COVID-19 numbers as well as an update on “the province’s vaccine rollout.”

A news conference is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live in this article post.

Alberta entered Stage 2 of its “Open For Summer” strategy on Thursday, which allows indoor dining (six people or less), indoor fitness, movie theatres and larger outdoor gatherings. Stage 2 was tied to 60 per cent of eligible Albertans receiving at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 being under 500.

As of Wednesday, there were 329 Albertans in hospital with the virus.

About 67.2 per cent of eligible Albertans over 12 have received at least one dose. Nearly 16 per cent of eligible Albertans have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

In order to trigger Stage 3 — which would remove most public health restrictions — 70 per cent of eligible Albertans must receive at least one dose of vaccine.

In recent days, the first-dose vaccination rate has stalled somewhat. Alberta Health Services has opened drop-in vaccination clinics and drive-through options for those who’ve yet to receive their first dose.

However, the uptake hasn’t been as high as officials were hoping and thousands of first-dose appointments have gone unfilled.

AHS said 168 people dropped in at the Edmonton walk-in first-dose clinic on Wednesday.

Across the province, more than 3,800 vaccine appointments were unfilled Tuesday at AHS sites, according to the health authority.

That’s prompting some to urge the province to expand eligibility to those seeking second doses.

“It’s really critical that we get as many people in for one dose, if they haven’t had one, and two doses if they have had one,” said Dr. James Talbot, Alberta’s former chief medical officer of health.

“I would hate to think that there are still going to be people who could die of COVID when there’s vaccine appointments going vacant. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I would hate to think that there are still going to be people who could die of COVID when there's vaccine appointments going vacant.

“I think going full steam on trying to get everyone immunized with two doses… gets us that much closer to normality, which is what everyone wants,” said Talbot, who’s the co-chair of the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association’s COVID-19 committee.

Two doses of vaccine also offers much better protection against the Delta variant, he said.

“Even in the third wave when we were getting way more cases, the mortality rate didn’t go up.

“There’s pretty good evidence that even one dose of the vaccine is protective against hospitalization and ICU (admission). That may be true but it doesn’t change the fact that the new variant is capable of infecting two-thirds of the people who had a single dose and 100 per cent of the people who’ve had none,” he said.

Talbot added that the province’s reopening plan, which he describes as “reckless,” is having the unintended consequence of signalling to Albertans that immunization isn’t important any more.

“That’s the message that really needs to be counteracted.”

“Until 70 per cent of the population has received two doses, it’s going to be very difficult to reopen in any normal fashion.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Until 70 per cent of the population has received two doses, it's going to be very difficult to reopen in any normal fashion."

Talbot and the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association have been urging the premier to adopt a more “moderate” reopening plan. His advice to Albertans is use common sense. Outdoor activities with friends and family tend to be relatively safe, but avoid crowded spaces indoors, keep distanced from others and wear a mask,” he said.

“We are this close to getting to a world in which COVID is something we don’t have to think about every day. Maybe we need to get a booster every year. This is just the last stretch,” Talbot said.

“We’re not telling people to continue to self isolate in their homes.

“We’re saying get outside, do what you need for your physical, mental, emotional, social wellbeing but exercise your common sense when you go indoors.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're saying get outside, do what you need for your physical, mental, emotional, social wellbeing but exercise your common sense when you go indoors."

On Wednesday, Alberta Health said there were 4,204 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

There were 313 new cases identified in the last 24 hours out of about 8,500 tests, putting Alberta’s positivity rate at about 3.8 per cent.

There were 83 Albertans in ICU with the virus and five deaths were reported to Alberta Health in the previous 24 hours.

