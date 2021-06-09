Canada to get 7M Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses in June, some coming from U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is set to receive seven million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in June, with some of the shots coming from a U.S. supplier, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday.

The latest supply agreement marks the first time Canada will be procuring Moderna vaccines from the U.S. — all 6.1 million doses delivered to Canada from Moderna have so far come from the vaccine developer’s production lines in Europe.

“We continue to work with the company to stabilize it’s deliveries with Canada and that work is paying off,” Anand told reporters.

Shipments of those seven million doses are slated to start next week, Anand said, adding that “more specifics concerning shipment dates and quantities” are to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Anand said they are expected to arrive in “two or three shipments” by the end of the month, but will be subject to Health Canada approval because they’re being shipped from a U.S. supplier.

The deliveries bring the total number of doses expected by the second quarter to 11.2 million, in the range of the 10.3 to 12.3 million doses Moderna had previously promised.

Until Wednesday, Moderna had confirmed just 1.5 million doses to be shipped next week, but that shipment may also be delayed or adjusted as the company shifts its Canadian supply to the U.S.

More to come.

— with files from the Canadian Press