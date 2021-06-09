South Okanagan playground damaged by full-size SUV, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Part of an Okanagan playground is behind police tape after a vehicle smashed into it on Monday night.

According to police, a full-sized SUV was found at the scene, the 5000 block of 7th Avenue in Okanagan Falls, just before midnight, though no one was found behind the wheel.

RCMP say the registered owner was also at the scene, but told police he wasn’t driving at the time, and that the actual driver fled the scene.

Police said the owner would not disclose who was driving.

“Witnesses were also spoken with but no one could identify who was driving the SUV at the time the playground was damaged,” said Penticton RCMP.

“The vehicle was eventually towed away from the scene.”

Police say damage estimates are not available, but that the investigation is continuing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, such as who may have been driving the SUV, you are encouraged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

