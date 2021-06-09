Waterspouts spotted in the Strait of Georgia, Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterspouts were spotted off the northern tip of Texada Island early Wednesday morning.

Residents from Powell River and Comox could see the rare event, which took place around 5:45 a.m.

Waterspouts are tornadoes which occur over water and should be treated as such.

A waterspout watch was issued for much of the day and mariners were urged to take the necessary precautions and postpone voyage or seek safe harbour.

View image in full screen Waterspout spotted off of Powell River around 5:45am on Wednesday, June 9th. Kevin Knutsen

Global BC viewer Kevin Knutsen was travelling on BC Ferries and captured on video what could be three waterspouts at one time.

Single waterspouts occur most often but it is common for waterspouts to be found in group of two or more.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, if a waterspout develops from the cloud down to the water under a thunderstorm, this is called a tornadic waterspout.

These can sometimes travel onto land and vice versa.

View image in full screen Waterspout spotted off the shores of Powell River early in the morning on Wednesday, June 9th 2021. Julie Leon

Some waterspouts are called fair weather waterspouts, where the funnel develops under a large or developing cumulus cloud.

The waterspouts over the Strait of Georgia Wednesday were not associated with a thunderstorm and were likely fair weather waterspouts.

View image in full screen Waterspout spotted off the shore of Comox early morning Wednesday, June 9th 2021. Donald Foort

This type of waterspout usually begins in the water and the funnel extends upward toward the cloud.

They also tend to move very little or are somewhat stationary since they are associated with very little wind.