Crime

SQ investigates ‘suspicious deaths’ after bodies of man, woman found in Contrecoeur home

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 6:42 pm
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a home in Contrecoeur, roughly 65 km east of Montreal, in the Montérégie.

SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp said officers from the régie intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent were called to a residence on Marie-Victorin Road just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered the bodies of a 56-year-old woman and 49-year-old man inside the home.

The file was transferred to provincial police who are treating the deaths as suspicious.

Beauchamp, however, did not say whether marks of violence were found on the victims or how they died saying it was too early in the investigation.

The identity of the victims has yet to be made public and police would not confirm the link — if any — between the pair.

Beauchamp said a command post has been set up as investigators and crime scene technicians gather evidence in a bid to uncover the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the bodies.

“Nothing is being ruled out,” Beauchamp said.

