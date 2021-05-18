Montreal police arrest man after woman found dead in Côte-Saint-Luc apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the violent death of a 36-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment in Côte Saint-Luc, a suburb in western Montreal.

Police received a call at around midnight for a woman injured at the apartment, located on Adalbert Avenue, and a 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning.

They say the woman suffered injuries to her upper body caused by a sharp-edged weapon and was declared dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson says the detectives and crime scene technicians are combing the scene of the crime Tuesday.

Quebec has experienced a spate of femicides since the beginning of 2021, with an unofficial count putting the number at 11 now.

The deaths have prompted the provincial government to announce investments in programs and services aimed at helping victims of domestic violence and stemming intimate partner violence.