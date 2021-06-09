Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP investigating homicide in Estevan of 55-year-old man

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 4:52 pm
Investigators are looking to establish a timeline of when and where Angelo Galido was last seen between 10 p.m. on Friday and when he was found dead on Monday. View image in full screen
Investigators are looking to establish a timeline of when and where Angelo Galido was last seen between 10 p.m. on Friday and when he was found dead on Monday. RCMP / Supplied Photo

The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is investigating the homicide of a 55-year-old Estevan, Sask., man who was previously the subject of a missing persons complaint.

Estevan is 196 km southeast of Regina.

On Monday, the Estevan Police Service received the missing persons report of Angelo Galido around 6:30 p.m. Galido didn’t show up to work on Monday, which was uncommon for him.

Around 10:30 p.m. the same night, police found Galido’s body inside his home on the 800 block of Henry Street.

Galido’s family has been notified of his death.

After an autopsy was completed on Tuesday, Galido’s death was deemed a homicide. The cause of his death will not be released as it is part of the ongoing investigation.

Initial investigation has revealed that Galido was last seen at a business off Highway 39 in Estevan on June 4 around 10 p.m.

Investigators are looking to establish a timeline of when and where Galido was last seen between 10 p.m. on Friday and when he was discovered dead on Monday.

Investigators are also looking to establish a timeline of any suspicious activity on the 800 block of Henry Street between Friday and Monday.

The RCMP have taken the lead in this homicide investigation at the request of Estevan Police Service, who will also continue to assist.

There will be continued police presence around Henry Street for the rest of the week.

If people have information or tips to report, they can contact Estevan Police Service at 306-634-4767, their local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020' Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020
Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 – Jan 2, 2021
