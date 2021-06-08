Keegan Venne’s family seeks healing as killer receives 12-year sentence

Send this page to someone via email

Keegan Foster Venne’s mother had her braided hair cut in a Saskatoon courtroom, steps away from the man being sentenced for her son’s death.

Connie Venne’s hair-cutting was a symbol of personal sacrifice in honour of a loved one, her daughter explained.

“As our hair grows again, we rebuild our lives, our spirit, our strength” said Shaylynn McAuley, Connie’s daughter and the sister of Keegan.

The 27-year-old man died on Sept. 28, 2019, after being stabbed during a fight outside a Saskatoon bar. Jordan Bird-Knight was initially charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of manslaughter Tuesday.

He received a 12-year sentence after Justice Gerald Allbright accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence. With credit for time already spent in custody, he has just under nine-and-a-half years left to serve.

“Don’t think of this sentencing as imprisonment,” McAuley said to Bird-Knight in court. “Think of it as a second chance to live your life in a good way.”

Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli laid out the circumstances of Venne’s death. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., the victim and the offender were in different groups outside The North Mile pub in Saskatoon’s Massey Place neighbourhood.

Video surveillance showed animosity between some patrons, and Bird-Knight making gang signs with his hands. He and Venne started arguing from across the parking lot.

Witness statements suggest race was a motivating factor, Morelli said.

“Both individuals are Indigenous. Mr. Venne has lighter skin and it appears that he was responding to comments made about his skin colour,” Morelli said.

A fistfight ensued, Bird-Knight pulled out an eight to 10 cm knife and stabbed Venne in the chest. He died at the scene.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a single stab wound that cut his heart, leading to excessive blood loss.

“The offender had the opportunity to engage in a fistfight, but chose to bring out a weapon instead,” Morelli said.

Victim impact statements shed light on who Venne was. A friend called him one of the best people he got to skateboard with. Others reflected on his humour, loyalty and selflessness toward his family members.

“My family has had to live with the pain every day over something so selfish and foolish,” his brother Dawson said.

Venne’s father, Ron Bradfiled, said he was working toward starting his own roofing business. The thought of him raising a family of his own brought tears to the father’s eyes, court heard.

“He was talking about settling down. This made me so proud,” Bradfield said.

Defence lawyer Shane Kozakavich told court his client has a history of mental health and addictions issues, including a schizophrenia diagnosis at the age of 17. He’d experienced homelessness at different point in his life.

He apologized in court.

“Mr. Bird-Knight appreciates what he has done and is quite remorseful,” Kozakavich said.

During sentencing, Justice Allbright also made a recommendation that Bird-Knight serve part of his sentence at the Regional Psychiatric Centre.

