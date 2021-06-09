Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa reaches settlement in ‘day scholars’ class action, offers $10K to survivors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds gather in Victoria to show support for Kamloops First Nation' Hundreds gather in Victoria to show support for Kamloops First Nation
WATCH: Hundreds gather in Victoria to show support for Kamloops First Nation

A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit against the federal government involving hundreds of First Nations people left out of residential-school compensation.

The lawsuit was brought by Indigenous students known as “day scholars,” who attended the notorious residential schools but returned to their homes at night.

Read more: Advocates say long-awaited federal MMIWG action plan falls short

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the settlement will see survivors receive compensation of $10,000 each.

To address additional harms suffered by the students at the school, Ottawa will also invest $50 million into a Day Scholars Revitalization Fund.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: '“No-one should doubt the commitment of this government” to transform indigenous relationship: Minister Marc Miller' “No-one should doubt the commitment of this government” to transform indigenous relationship: Minister Marc Miller
“No-one should doubt the commitment of this government” to transform indigenous relationship: Minister Marc Miller

Two survivors of the schools, Charlotte Gilbert and Diena Jules, say they are heartened to finally be recognized for the pain and horrors they endured at the schools after fighting for 14 years to receive compensation.

Story continues below advertisement

Jules, who attended the Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia, says she was treated as less than human, and says it was not acceptable they were not included as part of the 2006 Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement, which compensated students who did not go home at night.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Kamloops tagResidential Schools tagCarolyn Bennett tagKamloops residential school tagCanada residential schools tagBC residential school tagday scholars tagday scholars residential schools tagDay Scholars Revitalization Fund tagday scholars settlement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers