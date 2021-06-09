Menu

Canada

WestJet CEO Ed Sims to retire at the end of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 1:53 pm
WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims addresses the airline's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
WestJet says CEO Ed Sims will retire at the end of this year.

The Calgary-based airline says Sims will remain as president and chief executive as well as a member of the WestJet Group board of directors until December.

It says that moving forward he will continue in a senior advisory role with Onex Partners focused on aerospace and aviation.

Onex Corp. bought WestJet in 2019.

Sims joined WestJet in 2017 as an executive vice-president and became president and CEO in 2018.

The airline says its board of directors has started a search for a new chief executive.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
