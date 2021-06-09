Former Liberal MLA Joanne Bernard seeking federal nomination in Halifax West

Send this page to someone via email

Another high-profile Liberal is running in the nomination for the vacant seat in Halifax West.

Former Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services, Joanne Bernard, has announced she is running for the nomination to be the federal Liberal Party candidate in Halifax West.

Bernard was first elected as MLA in 2013 and was Nova Scotia’s first openly-gay MLA and cabinet minister.

Currently, she is president and CEO of Easter Seals Nova Scotia. In the past, she developed Marguerite Centre, a long-term residential facility for women recovering from addictions. As well, she was executive director of Alice Housing for women and children.

The riding of Halifax West has been long-held by Geoff Regan, who was first elected in the riding in 1993. He has held that seat since, except for a three-year period when the NDP’s Gordon Earle was MP from 1997 to 2000.

In late March of this year, Regan announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Yesterday, Liberal MLA and cabinet minister Lena Diab announced she will be stepping down in order to also seek the Liberal nomination for Halifax West.

