Politics

Former Liberal MLA Joanne Bernard seeking federal nomination in Halifax West

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 12:49 pm
Former Nova Scotia MLA Joanne Bernard is seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Halifax West. View image in full screen
Former Nova Scotia MLA Joanne Bernard is seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Halifax West. Nova Scotia Liberal Party

Another high-profile Liberal is running in the nomination for the vacant seat in Halifax West.

Former Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services, Joanne Bernard, has announced she is running for the nomination to be the federal Liberal Party candidate in Halifax West.

Bernard was first elected as MLA in 2013 and was Nova Scotia’s first openly-gay MLA and cabinet minister.

Read more: Nova Scotia election: 2 high-profile Liberal ministers unseated

Currently, she is president and CEO of Easter Seals Nova Scotia. In the past, she developed Marguerite Centre, a long-term residential facility for women recovering from addictions. As well, she was executive director of Alice Housing for women and children.

The riding of Halifax West has been long-held by Geoff Regan, who was first elected in the riding in 1993. He has held that seat since, except for a three-year period when the NDP’s Gordon Earle was MP from 1997 to 2000.

In late March of this year, Regan announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Yesterday, Liberal MLA and cabinet minister Lena Diab announced she will be stepping down in order to also seek the Liberal nomination for Halifax West.

Click to play video: 'Plane Talk: Geoff Regan on political lessons from his father and finding his voice' Plane Talk: Geoff Regan on political lessons from his father and finding his voice
Plane Talk: Geoff Regan on political lessons from his father and finding his voice – Oct 2, 2016
