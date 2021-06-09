OPP look to build timeline leading up to Seeley’s Bay homicide

Send this page to someone via email

OPP investigators are tracking the movements of a man charged in a Seeley’s Bay homicide investigation.

Police are currently trying to build a timeline of events leading up to the death of a 44-year-old man at a Highway 15 home on June 1.

Specifically, OPP are piecing together the movements of 36-year-old Jay Slade before the incident.

Slade faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as charges of indignity to a dead body and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Before his arrest on June 1, OPP say Slade was last seen on King Street in Delta, Ont., around 8:20 a.m. on May 31.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoody with a New England Patriots emblem.

OPP ask nearby homeowners to check their home security cameras and to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 if they have any information.

