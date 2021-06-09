Menu

Crime

OPP look to build timeline leading up to Seeley’s Bay homicide

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 10:38 am
OPP are asking for video footage of 36-year-old Jay Slade from May 31, before the death of a 44-year-old man in Seeleys Bay on June 1. View image in full screen
OPP are asking for video footage of 36-year-old Jay Slade from May 31, before the death of a 44-year-old man in Seeleys Bay on June 1. OPP

OPP investigators are tracking the movements of a man charged in a Seeley’s Bay homicide investigation.

Police are currently trying to build a timeline of events leading up to the death of a 44-year-old man at a Highway 15 home on June 1.

Specifically, OPP are piecing together the movements of 36-year-old Jay Slade before the incident.

Read more: Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay

Slade faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as charges of indignity to a dead body and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Before his arrest on June 1, OPP say Slade was last seen on King Street in Delta, Ont., around 8:20 a.m. on May 31.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoody with a New England Patriots emblem.

OPP ask nearby homeowners to check their home security cameras and to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 if they have any information.

Click to play video: 'Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay' Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay
Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay – Jun 1, 2021
