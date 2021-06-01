Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 3:18 pm
OPP say they found one person dead and two other people injured at a home on Highway 15 south of Seeley's Bay. View image in full screen
OPP say they found one person dead and two other people injured at a home on Highway 15 south of Seeley's Bay. Paul Soucy / Global Kingston

Leeds OPP are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Highway 15.

According to police, officers were called to the home south of Seeley’s Bay around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was found dead while two others were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital.

OPP say the investigation is in its early stages and the identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Read more: Kingston police investigate suspicious death in midtown

Police have arrested an unidentified 36-year-old man of no fixed address.

Trending Stories

The victims reportedly knew the accused, so there is no threat to public safety, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are continuing to investigate the incident and say more details will be released when they become available.

They ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths – Mar 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagSuspicious Death tagHighway 15 tagLeeds OPP tagLeeds And Thousand Islands tagSeeley's Bay tagOPP suspicious death tagseeleys bay death tagsuspicious death highway 15 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers