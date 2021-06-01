Leeds OPP investigate suspicious death at home south of Seeley’s Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds OPP are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Highway 15.

According to police, officers were called to the home south of Seeley’s Bay around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was found dead while two others were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital.

OPP say the investigation is in its early stages and the identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Police have arrested an unidentified 36-year-old man of no fixed address.

The victims reportedly knew the accused, so there is no threat to public safety, police say.

OPP are continuing to investigate the incident and say more details will be released when they become available.

They ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

