Kingston police investigate suspicious death in midtown

Kingston police are looking into a suspicious death in the city’s midtown area.

Police have been at an apartment complex at 123 Van Order Drive since early Monday morning in relation to the death.

Details about the deceased or any potential suspects have yet to be given.

The death took place in one of the apartments of the building, according to neighbours at the scene.

Just recently, another violent stabbing took place at a nearby apartment complex on Van Order Drive. They do not seem to be related.

Police have yet to respond to a request for more comment.

