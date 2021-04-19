Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Budget 2021: Federal government promises $10 per day childcare by 2025

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police investigate suspicious death in midtown

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 4:15 pm
Kingston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex on Van Order Drive. View image in full screen
Kingston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex on Van Order Drive. Global News

Kingston police are looking into a suspicious death in the city’s midtown area.

Police have been at an apartment complex at 123 Van Order Drive since early Monday morning in relation to the death.

Details about the deceased or any potential suspects have yet to be given.

Read more: 18-year-old woman faces charges after stabbing of Kingston teen

The death took place in one of the apartments of the building, according to neighbours at the scene.

Trending Stories

Just recently, another violent stabbing took place at a nearby apartment complex on Van Order Drive. They do not seem to be related.

Police have yet to respond to a request for more comment.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Kingston Police joins other Ont. police forces, will not conduct random stops' COVID-19: Kingston Police joins other Ont. police forces, will not conduct random stops
COVID-19: Kingston Police joins other Ont. police forces, will not conduct random stops
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DeathKingston PoliceSuspicious DeathKingston deathKingston police deathvan order drivedeath Van Ordersuspicious death KingstonVan Order Drive suspicious death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers