Crime

Woman faces charges after midtown Kingston stabbing

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 10:02 am
Kingston police have charged a woman following a stabbing on Van Order Drive Wednesday. View image in full screen
Kingston police have charged a woman following a stabbing on Van Order Drive Wednesday. Global News

Two people were taken to hospital Wednesday evening after a stabbing at an apartment complex on Van Order Drive in Kingston.

Police and EMS services responded to the call just after 6 p.m.

Police confirmed that a man was found to have stab wounds in the torso while a woman was also taken to hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Trending Stories

After receiving treatment, the woman was taken into police custody and faces assault charges, police say.

Kingston police have yet to give an update on the male’s condition.

