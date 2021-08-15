SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: University–Rosedale

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of University—Rosedale. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of University—Rosedale. Elections Canada

University–Rosedale includes a number of high-income Toronto neighbourhoods, such as Rosedale, Yorkville and the Annex. These communities are known for their affluence, educated residents and diverse populations, including Italian, Portuguese and Chinese communities.​

This riding has been represented by Chrystia Freeland, who served as Canada’s minister of finance under Justin Trudeau’s government, since 2015.

Freeland recaptured her seat in the 2019 election, garnering 51.7 per cent of the vote. The NDP’s Melissa Jean-Baptiste Vajda placed second with 21.9 per cent, while the Conservative and Green candidates came in third and fourth.

Before being appointed as Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Freeland was the country’s international trade minister. She’s overseen a number of high-profile international trade pacts with Canada and is widely seen as one of the Liberals’ strongest cabinet members.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Liberal: Chrystia Freeland (incumbent)

Conservative: 

NDP:

Green:

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagChrystia Freeland tag2021 election tagUniversity-Rosedale tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag2021 elections tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers