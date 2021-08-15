Canada election: University–Rosedale

Send this page to someone via email

University–Rosedale includes a number of high-income Toronto neighbourhoods, such as Rosedale, Yorkville and the Annex. These communities are known for their affluence, educated residents and diverse populations, including Italian, Portuguese and Chinese communities.​

This riding has been represented by Chrystia Freeland, who served as Canada’s minister of finance under Justin Trudeau’s government, since 2015.

Freeland recaptured her seat in the 2019 election, garnering 51.7 per cent of the vote. The NDP’s Melissa Jean-Baptiste Vajda placed second with 21.9 per cent, while the Conservative and Green candidates came in third and fourth.

Before being appointed as Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Freeland was the country’s international trade minister. She’s overseen a number of high-profile international trade pacts with Canada and is widely seen as one of the Liberals’ strongest cabinet members.

Candidates

Liberal: Chrystia Freeland (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

