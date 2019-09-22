Canada election: University–Rosedale

Current Liberal Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was first elected to represent University–Rosedale in 2015, the first election for the riding that was created in 2012 from the northern portions of the Toronto Centre and Trinity–Spadina ridings, both strongholds for the Liberal Party.

In 2015, Freeland, a former journalist and author, beat star NDP candidate Jennifer Hollett. The previous riding was once held by former Ontario Premier Bob Rae.

Before being appointed to the Global Affairs portfolio, Freeland was International Trade minister, and oversaw a number of high-profile global trade pacts with Canada, and is widely seen as one of the Liberals’ strongest cabinet members.

University–Rosedale includes a number of high-income Toronto neighbourhoods such as Rosedale, Yorkville and the Annex. These communities are known for their affluence and educated residents and diverse population including Italian, Portuguese, and Chinese communities.

Incumbent: Chrystia Freeland

Candidates:

Liberal Party: Chrystia Freeland

Conservative Party: Helen-Claire Tingling

NDP: TBD (Melissa Jean-Baptiste Vajda)

Green Party: Tim A. Grant

People’s Party: Aran Lockwood Communist Party: Drew Garvie

Population (2016 census data): 104, 311