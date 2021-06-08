Calgarians tackle serious business in the front with ‘Mullets for Mental Health’

Send this page to someone via email

Letting our hair grow out a bit is something a lot of us are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now some Calgarians are putting that look to good use to help others struggling through the crisis.

Employees at 360 Energy Liability Management, an energy services company that specializes in oil and gas site closure, have launched a campaign to promote mental health.

Called ‘Mullets for Mental Health,’ the GoFundMe campaign is raising money to donate to the Alberta division of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“We wanted to do something to help the community in a fun way,” 360’s Dave Lamberton said.

“We believe we can make an impact on a really important issue.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We believe we can make an impact on a really important issue."

Participants are growing out their hair so that it’s long enough to become a mullet.

“Business in the front and party in the back,” 360’s Bryce Watson said.

They’re taking advantage of the fact that COVID-19 restrictions have helped to give them a head start on their mullets.

“When barbers shut down, I just kind of let ‘er go,” Lamberton said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When barbers shut down, I just kind of let 'er go," Lamberton said.

Currently about 10 people are growing mullets, with organizers inviting others to join them.

“We are trying to generate an awareness around mental health and the challenges that everyone’s been facing during the pandemic,” Watson said.

“We’ve all been living isolated at home and we haven’t had that social interaction and a lot of us have been faced with financial challenges.”

Along with donating to the Canadian Mental Health Association, people involved in ‘Mullets for Mental Health’ are also trying to spread the word that support if available.

“And really try to diminish the stigma with mental health,” Lamberton said. “Make everybody comfortable with speaking about it.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.