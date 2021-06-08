SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Kenney calls for more Albertans to get vaccinated so province can move forward with reopening' COVID-19: Kenney calls for more Albertans to get vaccinated so province can move forward with reopening
WATCH ABOVE: As Alberta is set to move into Stage 2 of its reopening plan on Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney made a renewed push for more Albertans to roll up their sleeves for a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The premier said more people doing so is key if Albertans want to hit the threshold that would see Stage 3 begin. Lauren Pullen reports.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

Tuesday’s update comes after 127 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Monday. Two additional deaths from the disease were also reported Monday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,248.

Read more: Sluggish vaccine demand could put Alberta’s 3rd stage of reopening in jeopardy: Kenney

As of Monday afternoon, there were 4,707 actives cases of COVID-19 in the province. There were 351 people in hospital with COVID-19, 94 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Also Monday, Premier Jason Kenney urged eligible Albertans who have not yet received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to book an appointment to do so.

First doses are available to all Albertans 12 and older. Second-dose appointments are currently available to those who received their first dose in March or earlier.

Alberta Health Services will hold a three-day immunization blitz at Calgary’s Telus Convention Centre for those who have not received a first dose.

Anyone who has not received a first dose of vaccine can go to the convention centre between 8:20 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday this week without an appointment to receive a dose of Pfizer.

AHS said 2,000 doses per day can be provided. This blitz is for first doses only. Albertans are asked to bring their Alberta Personal Health Card and photo ID with them.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 Delta variant spreads inside Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre' COVID-19 Delta variant spreads inside Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre
COVID-19 Delta variant spreads inside Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre

As of June 6, 3,084,119 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. About 66.7 per cent of Albertans 12 and older — 56.8 per cent of Alberta’s total population — have received their first shot.

As of June 6, 14.3 per cent of eligible Albertans were fully vaccinated with two doses, while 12.2 per cent of the total population had received two doses.

