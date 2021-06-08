Menu

June 8 2021 6:41pm
Alberta Health Services identifies 16 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant at Foothills Medical Centre

Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains that two separate outbreaks of the COVID-19 Delta variant at the Foothills Medical Centre are responsible for 16 cases.

