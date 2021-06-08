COVID-19: HKPR active cases stay at 48; more than 112,750 residents have received first vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, however, the number of active cases remained unchanged.

The new cases included two in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County. There were also three more resolve cases, now at 1,999, which make up 94.7 per ent of the 2,109 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

That leaves the number of active cases at 48, which includes 35 in the Kawarthas (one less), 11 in Northumberland County (one more) and two in Haliburton County.

The health unit also reported 758 variant cases on Tuesday, up from 754 on Monday. Variant cases include 392 in the Kawarthas, 330 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday, leaving two active outbreaks:

LCBO in Port Hope. Declared June 7. Case details were not made available.

Central East Correctional Centre: declared May 17 with six inmate cases. According to the province, as of Thursday, June 3, there were 46 active cases among inmates, down from 74 on May 31. There were up to 146 cases on May 27. At least nine staff have also tested positive.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Vaccination

The health unit on Monday reported that 112,705 residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of that total, nearly 14,680 have received a first and second dose.

Beginning Monday, June 7, OHT-N COVID-19 testing will wind down at the Port Hope Community Hub (formerly the Canton Municipal Hall) and be consolidated once again at two centres within Northumberland County:

NHH COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Northumberland Hills Hospital

Trent Hills COVID-19 Testing Centre in Campbellford.

Other data for Tuesday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 77 — unchanged since Monday. Five people are currently in an area hospital, with four in an intensive care unit (both unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Tuesday (one less since Monday’s update).

