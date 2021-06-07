Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 7 2021 9:36pm
02:07

COVID-19: Ongoing concerns about reopening Canada-U.S. border

Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest on the ongoing concerns about reopening the Canada-U.S. border, with vaccinations in Washington State still lagging behind B.C.

