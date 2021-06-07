Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 7 2021 5:48pm
01:52

Ontario COVID-19 vaccine call centre and web portal overwhelmed Monday

More Ontario residents became eligible to book their second COVID-19 vaccine doses Monday, but many were met with busy tones and error messages. Morganne Campbell tells us why.

Advertisement

Video Home