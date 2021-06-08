Jeff Kawzenuk nominated provincial Liberal candidate for Northumberland-Peterborough South

Send this page to someone via email

Retired school principal Jeff Kawzenuk has been nominated to be the Ontario Liberal Party‘s candidate in the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South.

For more than 35 years, Kawzenuk worked throughout Northumberland County as a teacher and as a principal before retiring in July 2020. Among the schools in the riding he worked at are Cobourg Collegiate Institute, Brookside Youth Centre, East Northumberland Secondary School, Cobourg District Collegiate Institute West, Port Hope High School and Cobourg District Collegiate Institute East.

The Liberal party says Kawzenuk is a community builder who has demonstrated his commitment to families throughout the riding by coaching thousands of young athletes, fundraising for numerous causes, and championing a more inclusive society

“Jeff has dedicated much of his life to helping our children succeed, and I know that as an MPP, Jeff will also work tirelessly to help the members of his community thrive,” stated Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am very happy to have him on our team as we prepare to take on Doug Ford and his Conservatives in the next election.”

Kawzenuk says he’s ready to put the riding’s needs first.

“It’s time to move forward with an MPP who puts the unique interests of Northumberland—Peterborough South first,” stated Kawzenuk.

“During the recovery of COVID-19, there will be many decisions and changes to be made. We need a post-pandemic plan that builds the future for our community.”

More details can be found on his website, jeffkawazenuk.ca.

The riding is presently represented by Conservative MPP David Piccini who was first elected in June 2018. He has not stated his intentions for the next general election which will be held on or before June 2, 2022.

The riding includes Northumberland County, southern Peterborough County (Asphodel-Norwood and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships) and the eastern half of the Municipality of Clarington, encompassing a population of more than 112,400.