Alison Lester acclaimed as federal Liberal candidate for Northumberland-Peterborough South

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyer Alison Lester has been acclaimed as the federal Liberal Party candidate for the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South.

Born and raised in Cobourg, Ont., Lester operates a general legal practice with law firm Irvine Lester & Low in her home town, focusing on real estate, estate planning and will preparations, general corporate work and trade-mark prosecution.

Lester made the announcement on Thursday. The riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Philip Lawrence who won the seat in the 2019 federal election over incumbent Liberal MP Kim Rudd. Earlier this week Rudd announced she would not be seeking re-election.

“I was born and raised in Cobourg and I chose to return here because I believe that Northumberland-Peterborough South is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family,” stated Lester.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am a mother, a wife, a volunteer, a lawyer and a small business owner and I am committed to being a champion for each and every member of this community. I look forward to meeting as many people across our riding as possible in the coming weeks and months and listening to their thoughts and ideas.

“I also want to thank Kim Rudd for all her support and I know I have big shoes to fill.”

1:34 Conservative Philip Lawrence lands surprise win in Northumberland-Peterborough South Conservative Philip Lawrence lands surprise win in Northumberland-Peterborough South – Oct 23, 2019

Prior to working in Cobourg, Lester was an associate at Gilbert’s LLP, an intellectual property litigation firm in Toronto. She has represented clients before the Federal Court of Canada and the Ontario Superior Court. She has also advocated on behalf of clients at the Ontario Municipal Board and the Health Professions Appeal and Review Board.

Lester graduated in 2005 from McGill University law school with an LL.B and a Bachelor of Civil Law. Prior to attending law school, she earned a Bachelor of Arts (honours) in English literature from the University of Toronto. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was raised to understand that service to community was fundamental,” she said. “Watching my parents volunteer and participate in various groups and organizations shaped me. A big draw in returning to my hometown after having worked in Toronto was the opportunity to continue that tradition, using my passion and advocacy skills to help local organizations achieve their goals.”

Lester is a past chair of Westben Festival Arts Theatre in the Municipality of Trent Hills and has been involved with the Northumberland Help and Legal Centre and PARN (Peterborough AIDS Resource Network). She currently sits on the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation’s Planned Giving Committee and sings in Safe Harbour, a community chamber choir.

“At this stage in my life, I feel that I have even more to offer. I would be honoured to bring these skills to the House of Commons to advocate on behalf of our riding.”

The federal riding includes Northumberland County, southern Peterborough County (Asphodel-Norwood and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships) and the eastern half of the Municipality of Clarington, encompassing a population of more than 112,400.

0:33 COVID-19 most pressing issue for Canadians ahead of federal election: Ipsos poll COVID-19 most pressing issue for Canadians ahead of federal election: Ipsos poll – Apr 18, 2021