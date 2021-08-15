Canada election: St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

A fully urban riding after redistribution in 2012, St. Catharines includes virtually all of its namesake city, with the exception of the neighbourhood of Western Hill and tracts of farmland in the southwest of the city.

The Liberal Party’s Chris Bittle won this riding for a second term in 2019, with 40.2 per cent of the vote.

Conservative candidate Krystina Waler ended the night as the runner-up, collecting 18,978 votes. The NDP and Green Party contenders came in third and fourth place in this riding.

St. Catharines has gone back and forth between the Liberals and PC/Conservative Party since it was first represented in 1968.

Almost 81 per cent of this riding’s population voted in the 2015 election. St. Catharines is home to 126,110 residents and 93,138 registered voters.

Candidates

Liberal: Chris Bittle (incumbent)