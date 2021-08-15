SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: St. Catharines

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
The federal riding of St. Catharines, Ontario. View image in full screen
The federal riding of St. Catharines, Ontario. ELECTIONS CANADA

A fully urban riding after redistribution in 2012, St. Catharines includes virtually all of its namesake city, with the exception of the neighbourhood of Western Hill and tracts of farmland in the southwest of the city.

The Liberal Party’s Chris Bittle won this riding for a second term in 2019, with 40.2 per cent of the vote.

Conservative candidate Krystina Waler ended the night as the runner-up, collecting 18,978 votes. The NDP and Green Party contenders came in third and fourth place in this riding.

St. Catharines has gone back and forth between the Liberals and PC/Conservative Party since it was first represented in 1968.

Trending Stories

Almost 81 per cent of this riding’s population voted in the 2015 election. St. Catharines is home to 126,110 residents and 93,138 registered voters.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Liberal: Chris Bittle (incumbent)

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagSt. Catharines tag2021 election tagFederal election Canada tagCanada election 2021 tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag2021 elections tagChris Bittle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers