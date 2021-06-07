Waterloo Regional Police won’t charge man in connection with offensive posters

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have identified the man who was behind a slew of racial and hate-motivated posters discovered across the region, but said they will not be laying any charges.

Police say residents reported finding the posters in Wellesley, Wilmot and Kitchener on May 27.

Wellesley Township Coun. Peter van der Maas posted a photo of the offending bills which had been taped to a Canada Post mailbox in his riding.

An investigation was conducted by several departments including the General Investigations Unit, Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Unit, Hate Crime Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit which led to them tracking down the individual who was responsible.

Police say they then consulted with the Crown’s Office, which determined that there was no reasonable prospect of conviction so no charges were laid.

“The Waterloo Regional Police Service recognizes the harm that hate-motivated messaging, such as these posters, has caused the community,” police said in a release.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of everyone in Waterloo Region and denounce all forms of hate and racism.”